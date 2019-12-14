Mansfield Town sack manager ahead of facing Cobblers

Mansfield Town have parted company with manager John Dempster just a week before they play the Cobblers.

The Stags are currently 18th in Sky Bet League Two - well below expectations - and drew 1-1 at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Cobblers' next game comes at Field Mill on December 21.

In a statement, chief executive officer Carolyn Radford said: “Both John (chairman John Radford) and I would like to place on record our sincere thanks to John for his seven-years’ service as a player, academy manager and first team manager.

“Throughout this period, John has conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and integrity and leaves the club in our highest regard.

“John (Radford) and I consider ourselves to be patient and supportive owners, however football is a results industry and as we approach the halfway stage of the season, our points’ tally has fallen well below expectations. Therefore, we feel a change in leadership is required to provide the best opportunity to turn our season around.

“The process for a new manager begins immediately and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely fashion.”

Academy coach Jamie McGuire has been placed in caretaker charge.