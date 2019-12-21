Mansfield Town 1 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings Cobblers kept their points tally ticking over with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town on Saturday. Who impressed at Field Mill? Here's our player ratings from Field Mill... 1. David Cornell Will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post from range, especially as Cook's shot was not particularly well-placed and came at a good height for him... 5.5 0 Buy a Photo 2. Charlie Goode Wound up home fans with some of his antics but it was his defending, which was as secure and rock-solid as ever, that frustrated Mansfield more than anything. So strong both in the air and in the tackle... 7.5 Getty Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Turnbull Several times found himself isolated against Mansfield's forwards but his one-on-one defending was excellent as he kept the hosts to half chances for the majority... 7 Getty Buy a Photo 4. Scott Wharton Went close with a header and defended resolutely as ever, keeping his opponents on a tight leash and snuffing out numerous dangerous attacks... 7 0 Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4