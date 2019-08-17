Managerless Macclesfield win it at the death as pressure mounts on struggling Cobblers

Theo Archibald scored a last-minute winner as Cobblers' poor start to the season continued with a dramatic 2-1 defeat to managerless Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

It was a cruel way for the Cobblers to lose but in truth they had been subpar for the majority of the game and couldn't grumble over the final result in what was their third defeat from four games this season.

Fans at the PTS have sadly become accustomed to watching their team struggle at home and once again that was the case on Saturday when a promising start made way for a lacklustre performance for large parts.

Ben Stephens added to Town's troubles when sweeping into the bottom corner just before the break and if anyone thought that would spark Cobblers into life, they were to be mistaken.

That said, they did haul themselves level through Jordan Turnbull's close-range finish 18 minutes from time, which was the cue for their best period of the match, but a glaring miss from Andy Williams was punished in the 90th minute when Archibald's precise finish grabbed all three points.

It's still too early to be placing too much importance on results but more questions will now be raised, more so over the performance than the defeat itself, and suddenly the next two games - both away, at early leaders Swindon Town in midweek and then Colchester United on Saturday - take on greater significance.

With Reece Hall-Johnson and Alan McCormack unavailable, Keith Curle reverted to 3-5-2 and brought Shaun McWilliams into central midfield with Sam Hoskins and Harry Smith leading the line.

Joe Ironside headed wide in the third minute for Macclesfield but most of the early pressure came from the Cobblers as Matty Warburton, twice, and Ryan Watson unsuccessfully tried their luck from long-range.

Town were unable to sustain that strong start though and soon the game descended into a low-quality slugfest that saw little in the way of goalmouth action.

It came out of the blue when Macclesfield moved in front with the best of move of the first-half six minutes prior to half-time. Static defending from the hosts allowed Theo Archibald to thread through Stephens and he swept a first-time finish past David Cornell.

It could have got worse for the home side too when former Cobbler Jack McCourt smacked the post with a free-kick in first-half stoppage-time before blazing his follow-up effort over the crossbar.

Curle had seen enough from Harry Smith in the opening 45 minutes and replaced him with Vadaine Oliver at half-time but his side remained sluggish and out-of-sorts all across the pitch.

Macclesfield were the more likely to score another goal and they nearly did so on a couple of occasions after the break as the ball bounced around dangerously in Town's penalty box.

The home side had performed adequately up until going behind but Stephens' goal had completely taken the wind out of their sails and sucked all the confidence from their play.

They were shoddy at the back and one-dimensional in attack and their struggled were reflected by the increasing number of groans among home supporters.

Andy Williams came on and had Town's second shot on target 63 minutes in, greeted by ironic applause in the stands, but straightaway Macclesfield went up the other end and Cornell was at full stretch to deny Stephens a second.

As the clock ticked past the 70-minute mark Northampton were hardly pressing for an equaliser but they grabbed one through an unlikely scorer in Turnbull, who was perfectly-placed to poke Charlie Goode's flick-on into the net.

Cobblers had a glorious opportunity to add a second just 90 seconds later but somehow Williams missed an open goal from five yards after Adams' free-kick had come back off the woodwork.

Williams was also denied by the sharp reactions of Owen Evans while Cornell made a couple of more straightforward stops in the opposite goal in an end-to-end finish to the game.

There was to be a sting in the tail and it was a cruel one for the Cobblers. In the final minute of normal time Town failed to defend a long throw and the ball founds its way to Archibald at the back post and he smothered a shot into the bottom corner to send away fans wild and leave home supporters deflated.

Cobblers: Cornell, McWilliams, Goode (c), Wharton, Martin (Williams 62), Turnbull, Watson, Warburton (Morias 70), Hoskins, Adams, Smith (Oliver 45)

Subs not used: Lashley, Bunney, Lines, Waters

Macclesfield: Evans, Clarke (O'Keeffe 73), Kelleher (c), Vassell, Harris, McCourt (Kirby 76), Ironside, Stephens (Gomis 73), Archibald, Welch-Hayes, Osadebe

Subs not used: Charles-Cook, Horsfall, Blyth

Referee: James Oldham

Attendance: 4,319

Macclesfield fans: 198