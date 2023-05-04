Made in Northampton: Ben Cohen, Ivan Toney, Gary Mills, Graeme Swann and the sports stars who helped put our town on the map - picture gallery
Northampton has plenty to offer, as we all know.
And that’s certainly been the case over the years when it comes to sport, with many of our very own doing themselves and our great town proud.
Northampton can boast national champions, Olympic athletes, pro golfers, a World Cup winner and even a Major League Baseball pitcher.
That is of course the tip of the iceberg with plenty other stars from Northampton showing what they are made of in a variety of sport.
Here are just some of those athletes to have made it to the top.
