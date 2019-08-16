Macclesfield announce caretaker boss for Cobblers fixture

Macclesfield Town have announced that Danny Whitaker will take caretaker charge for this weekend's Sky Bet League Two fixture against Northampton.

The Silkmen are on the hunt for a new permanent boss following the shock departure of Sol Campbell, who left the club by mutual consent after eight months at the helm on Thursday afternoon.

Whittaker took joint-charge alongside Neil Howarth for a brief period last season following the sacking of Mark Yates, with one of their games in the dugout ending in a 5-0 defeat against the Cobblers at Moss Rose.

The 38-year-old former midfielder started and ended his playing career at Macclesfield, playing over 400 times for the club across two different spells before retiring this summer.

He's also played for Port Vale, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield but now finds himself back in temporary charge of Macclesfield and his reign starts against the Cobblers tomorrow.

"We're very prepared and very focussed," said Whitaker ahead of facing Northampton. "The lads have a job to do. Managers come and go in football, it does happen, but you have to get on with your job.

"We'll work in training as normal and what's happened in the week you put to the back of your mind and you just get on with it.

"It's a clean slate and a new manager will come in with new ideas for what he might want to do and he might make a few changes.

"But it's about winning games, playing well and putting in good performances as the lads have done so far this season so it's just keeping that momentum going and the lads are full of confidence.

"We know what Northampton are all about and they'll be playing pretty much the same as last season but to be honest we're not going to worry about them too much - it's about what we can do and how we can hurt them."