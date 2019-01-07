Loan signing George believes he’s going to fit right in at the Cobblers

George Cox is hoping he and the Cobblers are going to be the perfect fit after signing for the club on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

Although he regularly plays for the Seagulls Under-23s as a full-back, Cox can play anywhere down the left, and after seeing first hand the way Keith Curle wants Town to play, the 20-year-old is confident he will fit right in.

I saw the formation and how the gaffer wants to play, and I thought, as a left-sided player, that this is me to a T and how I want to play George Cox

The player has known about the Cobblers’ interest in him for several weeks now, and was at Town’s clash at Crawley Town back on December 8, with Curle deploying wing-backs in a match that saw them secure a 1-0 victory.

And what Cox saw that day convinced him the move to the PTS Academy Stadium was the right one for him.

“It was brought up a few weeks ago that Northampton were interested, and I am at the stage now where I need to play men’s football,” said Cox, whose only experience of senior football has been six Checkatrade Trophy matches with Brighton U23s/21s.

“I feel this is the best option for me, the most suited, so I think that’s why I chose here.

“I am really excited. It’s not only something that I need to do, but also want to do, and I just want to get going now.

“I saw the game at Crawley, because that is only up the road from me, and I saw the formation and how the gaffer wants to play, and I thought, as a left-sided player, that this is me to a T and how I want to play.”

So how would Cox describe his playing style to the Cobblers fans who will not yet have been able to see him play?

“I am a left-sided player who likes to get forward and join in with attacks, and get involved with goals and assists,” he said. “I am also a team player, who is hard working.”

As well as looking forward to testing himself and coping with the physical demands of playing men’s football, Cox is also looking forward to the competitive edge that the Football League brings.

He has played a lot of games for the successful Brighton Under-23s team, but knows that football is a millions miles away from fighting for three Sky Bet League Two points on a Saturday afternoon.

“As a youth player you don’t really get the feel of crowds, or that winning feeling so much, or that match day feeling,” said Cox, whose two Checkatrade Trophy matches this season were a 2-2 draw at Peterbough United and a 3-2 win at Milton Keynes Dons.

“The boys at Brighton that have been on loan have told me how much you benefit from it, and how much you enjoy it, so I am just excited to be here.”

Due to the fact he has already played for Brighton in the competition this season, Cox is ineligible for Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy date with Bristol Rovers at the PTS.

He trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday, and will be hoping he can make his League debut in Saturday’s home date with Carlisle United.