Loan news: Roberts gets another start for Banbury but Williams is made to wait

Cobblers winger Morgan Roberts chalked up another 73 minutes for loan club Banbury United on Saturday.

The Puritans are currently third in the Southern Premier Central and were on the road to promotion rivals Coalville Town at the weekend.

Roberts has become a regular for United and was again in the starting line-up at the Owen Street Sports Ground, playing 73 minutes before being replaced by Mohammed Ahmed.

Jack Westbrook's close-range goal cancelled out a first-half strike from Tom McGlinchey as the game finished 1-1.

Meanwhile, defender Jay Williams re-signed for Kettering Town last week but he must wait until Boxing Day to play for the Poppies.

The 19-year-old still has one match of a three-game suspension to serve after he was sent off on his last appearance for Kettering.