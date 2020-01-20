Lines 'showing why Cobblers signed him' after sensational strike against Shrimps

Chris Lines is starting to show 'why he was brought to the club' after the midfielder capped another good display against Morecambe on Saturday with a sensational late strike.

The 34-year-old, who signed for the Cobblers from Bristol Rovers last May, struggled to find his best stuff in the early part of the season but has gone up a level since his excellent cameo against Stevenage on New Year's Day.

Lines also played well during the win over Morecambe on Saturday, particularly in the second-half, and scored a goal of the season contender when meeting Nicky Adams' cross with a thunderous volley that screamed into the top corner.

"The longer the game went on, the more we saw the Chris Lines that was brought to the football club," said manager Keith Curle afterwards.

"He landed on second balls, he dictated play, he got forward and he had strikes at goal.

"I think if you spoke to Chris, he would say himself that he's a slow-starter. He's come into a new environment and he's also got new surroundings in his personal life, moving to Northampton.

"He's got a couple of children that he spends as much time as he can with and it's not like football has taken a back seat - it hasn't - but sometimes you need to get that balance between work and life right.

"Then football becomes easy. In the early part of the season, he was spinning a lot of plates at the same time but he's now got himself settled and we're seeing the performances that show why he was brought to the club."

Fellow midfielder Paul Anderson, who signed a new contract last week, was also in Curle's good books following Saturday's victory.

He added "Ando's attitude has been first-class and he's bought into what we're trying to create and he understands the importance of the environment and what we're trying to create.

"His experience, his knowledge and also his wealth of experience of being at other clubs is valuable to us.

"He's bought into the environment and the more people you get buying into the environment we're trying to create for the players, it means less time I need to spend in the changing room.

"The best thing you can do as a manager is leave that environment and let it grow."