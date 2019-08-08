Lines hoping to get more involved at Vale after saying Cobblers were 'tentative' in opener

It wasn’t just the result which left Chris Lines feeling a little frustrated with life after Saturday’s opening-day defeat to Walsall.

The 33-year-old, one of nine summer signings who started against Darrell Clarke’s Saddlers, was brought to the Cobblers to provide class and guile in central midfield, both of which were in short supply last season.

But Town, perhaps anxious to impress their expectant home supporters on the first day of a new season, were overeager in their play and rather than playing through midfield, they went over and around it, neglecting their strength in the middle of the park.

Instead of pulling the strings, Lines became a helpless bystander and succumbed to the typically frenetic, frantic nature you often get with opening-day games.

“It wasn’t a very enjoyable game for me and Sincs (Walsall midfielder Stuart Sinclair) in midfield because neither of us really touched the ball – it was pretty much end-to-end with high balls,” said Lines.

“I’d like to say it’s not happened before but there’s not been many games first match of the season where teams get the ball down and play it around effectively and confidently.

“Everyone’s just a little bit nervous. It doesn’t matter how many games you play, some of our boys out there you could see they looked a bit tentative and a bit nervous but the same went for Walsall.

“That’s out the way now and we forget about it. Games like that you just want to pick up the points and get on the road but we haven’t done that so it’s important to get something this week.”

Town's first away trip of the season takes them to Vale Park this weekend. Another one of his former clubs, Lines will be hoping to see more of the action and help his team collect their first points of the campaign.

He added: “We have to take the positives out of the game and then work as a unit and as a team in training. It’s another one of my old teams so we’ll go there and it’s a nice big pitch to play on.

“They’ll be very similar to Walsall and will try to hit (Tom) Popey up top on the long balls so it’s up to us to try and get the ball down more and play through the lines, through the midfield and get it out wide.

“You can see what Nicky (Adams) can do when you get the ball out wide - it’s just about getting it out there and as a midfielder you want to get on the ball.”