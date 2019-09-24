Lines happy with his game-time but 'gutted' not to see out Crawley win

Cobblers midfielder Chris Lines has been delighted with the amount of game-time he's racked up so far this season having started all-but one of Town's 10 league fixture.

Bar last month's home defeat to Macclesfield Town - when he was an unused substitute - the 33-year-old has played at least 88 minutes in every other league game.

Lines, released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season, was snapped up at the start of the summer by Northampton and he's quickly established himself as a key member of Keith Curle's first-choice XI.

However, he was left 'gutted' at not finishing Saturday's game against Crawley Town. Taken off with Cobblers 2-1 up on 87 minutes, Lines could only watch on as the visitors snatched an equaliser.

"I was absolutely fine and I was gutted to come off because I wanted to add my experience to keeping the 2-1 lead so that's disappointing - but I'm not the manager," said Lines.

"Three games in a week for an old man like me is not too bad! I've not done that in a while but I'm happy to be playing and to have played a part in almost every game this season.

"That's massive for me after last season and it's nice to be involved in a team that's doing well and I think this last week has put us in a good place."

Cobblers make the long trek to Morecambe this weekend hoping to continue their good form.

"We made big steps forward last week and now we've got to take that into the weekend," Lines added.

"I think every away game in this league you have to dig in. It's not going to be pretty.

"Stevenage was a horrible game but we got three points which is all that mattered and Morecambe will be the same - they're the type of places you need to go and pick up points."