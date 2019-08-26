Lines: Cobblers must play through midfield more - we need to keep the ball better

Chris Lines admits the Cobblers must do a better job of 'playing through midfield' as opposed to opting for the direct route following Saturday's 'frustrating' defeat to Colchester United.

The 33-year-old previously spoke of his disappointment at how the opening game of the season unfolded when Town were beaten 1-0 at home to Walsall, and he echoed similar feelings following Saturday's loss in Essex.

Lines is regarded as a ball-playing midfielder but he's not had much opportunity to showcase his skills so far with the Cobblers often playing direct football, either through choice or circumstances, in most of their six matches.

The former Bristol Rovers man was happy with his first-half display at the Community Stadium but became frustrated by how the second period developed as United grabbed the upper-hand and only relented in the closing stages.

"First-half I felt I had a lot of the ball - probably the most I've had the ball this season and that was pleasing," said Lines.

"But in the second-half I didn't really get on it again and that was disappointing because we can't seem to play through the midfield at the minute and obviously that's my game.

"A lot of my work at the moment is being done off the ball, which is obviously part of the game, but it's frustrating.

"Both me and Ryan (Watson) want to play in midfield so if we can play through the midfield more often it'll help the team in the long run.

"But it's easier said than done away from home because you get out there and it's an end-to-end and there's not a great deal of passing.

But it's up to us to keep the ball better. We said at half-time we needed to get control of the game and that comes from keeping the ball - you always have energy when you have the ball.

"When you haven't got it and they had their little spell, you're blowing then. It would have been nice to see out that period but we didn't and now we have to draw a line under it."