League two title winner Nicky Adams returns to the Cobblers

Title winner Nicky Adams has made a dramatic return to the Cobblers

A star player in Chris Wilder's Sky Bet League Two championship side of 2015/16, the exciting playmaker has agreed a two-year deal to return to Sixfields.

Nicky Adams was part of the Cobblers team that won league two in 2016

Adams was a key man as Bury claimed promotion from league two last month, but the financial problems at the club have led to him walking away from Gigg Lane, with his contract running out this summer.

The 32-year-old had plenty of offers on the table, but he has decided to reunite with Keith Curle, who was his manager for two years at Carlisle United, and also return to the Cobblers, where he was a key part of one of the best teams in the club's history.

Adams played 45 times as Town stormed to the league two title in the 2015/16 season, before leaving to sign for Curle at Carlisle.

He spent two years at Brunton Park, before being tempted back to Bury, where he began his career.

Adams enjoyed another successful campaign at Gigg Lane, playing 53 times as the Shakers finished runners up to Lincoln City.

The creative midfielder is renowned for his assists, and finished top of the league two pile last season, setting up 16 goals - 10 more than the Cobblers' highest assist makers, Jack Bridge and Sam Hoskins.

Adams began his career at Gigg Lane and made his debut in 2005, before a £100,000 move to Leicester City in the summer of 2008.

He enjoyed loan spells at Rochdale and Leyton Orient, before moving to Brentford on 2010.

Adams never settled at Griffin Park, and signed for Rochdale the following January, before a free transfer switch to Crawley, where he spent two seasons.

A short-lived move to Rotherham United followed, before he returned to Bury in the summer of 2014, where he won promotion from league two before switching to the Cobblers.

He is the Cobblers' sixth new signing of the summer.