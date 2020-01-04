League Two round-up: Cobblers drop out of the play-offs after wins for rivals

Cobblers have dropped out of the play-off positions in Sky Bet League Two after eight matches took place on Saturday.

With Northampton not playing in the league due to their FA Cup clash at Burton on Sunday, play-off rivals Plymouth Argyle and Cheltenham Town took full advantage.

Luke Jephcott scored twice for Plymouth as they beat Scunthorpe United 3-1 - despite Kevin van Veen netting for the hosts - while Max Sheaf and Alfie May helped Cheltenham defeat Oldham Athletic 3-0.

Both Plymouth and Cheltenham leapfrogged the Cobblers, however fellow play-off chasers Forest Green Rovers and Colchester United remain well within reach after they were held to draws by Crawley and Stevenage respectively.

Bradford City, currently fourth, scored late to draw 1-1 with leaders Swindon Town while Macclesfield beat Cambridge, Walsall got the better of Salford in a mid-table clash and Ian Holloway's Grimsby won at Mansfield.

Cobblers have dropped to ninth place but are only two points off seventh-placed Forest Green with a game in hand.