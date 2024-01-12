The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 12th January 2024.
1. Rob Apter
Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice. Photo: Bryn Lennon
2. John McAtee
Barnsley are likely to hold on to loan star John McAtee beyond the end of the transfer window, according to the Barnsley Chronicle. There are suggestions that Luton could recall the forward from his loan at Oakwell in the ongoing transfer window. But it has been claimed that no such scenario is likely to take place this month despite the rumours. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Gideon Kodua
Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old scored for West Ham U21s in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat by Wycombe on Tuesday. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
4. Conor Coventry
West Ham have agreed the permanent transfer of Conor Coventry to Charlton Athletic, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 23-year-old has already passed his medical ahead of his move to the Valley. Photo: Marc Atkins