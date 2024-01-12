News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old scored for West Ham U21s in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat by Wycombe on Tuesday. (BBC)Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old scored for West Ham U21s in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat by Wycombe on Tuesday. (BBC)
Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old scored for West Ham U21s in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat by Wycombe on Tuesday. (BBC)

League One transfer window: Tranmere Rovers extend loan deal with Blackpool man, Wycombe sign West Ham winger, Barnsley set to hold on to Luton Town loan man and Manchester United striker could join Burton Albion today - 12th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 12th January 2024.

Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice.

1. Rob Apter

Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Barnsley are likely to hold on to loan star John McAtee beyond the end of the transfer window, according to the Barnsley Chronicle. There are suggestions that Luton could recall the forward from his loan at Oakwell in the ongoing transfer window. But it has been claimed that no such scenario is likely to take place this month despite the rumours.

2. John McAtee

Barnsley are likely to hold on to loan star John McAtee beyond the end of the transfer window, according to the Barnsley Chronicle. There are suggestions that Luton could recall the forward from his loan at Oakwell in the ongoing transfer window. But it has been claimed that no such scenario is likely to take place this month despite the rumours. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old scored for West Ham U21s in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat by Wycombe on Tuesday. (BBC)

3. Gideon Kodua

Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old scored for West Ham U21s in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat by Wycombe on Tuesday. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
West Ham have agreed the permanent transfer of Conor Coventry to Charlton Athletic, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 23-year-old has already passed his medical ahead of his move to the Valley.

4. Conor Coventry

West Ham have agreed the permanent transfer of Conor Coventry to Charlton Athletic, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 23-year-old has already passed his medical ahead of his move to the Valley. Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Tranmere RoversLeague OneBlackpoolWest HamBarnsleyWycombeManchester UnitedLuton Town