The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 14th January 2024.
1. Tom Holmes
Reading manager Ruben Selles says offers for defenders Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey have been accepted by the troubled League One club. Speculation about the future of 20-year-old Abbey and Holmes, 23, seeped out before Saturday's scheduled home game with Port Vale. It is understood to be a major reason for the latest fans' protest that led to the abandonment of the match. (BBC) Photo: David Price
2. Corey Blackett-Taylor
Derby County have set their sights on poaching Corey Blackett-Taylor from League One rivals Charlton Athletic this window, to add more firepower to their attack. The winger has notched nine goals and seven assists across all competitions so far this season and has been a key part of Michael Appleton's set-up. (Portsmouth News) Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. Callum Lang
Rotherham United are eyeing a move for Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror. The South Yorkshire side are 24th in the Championship and are looking for a spark in the second half of the season. Lang is the subject of interest from several clubs within this window. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Joe Hugill
As reported by The Sun, Manchester United have agreed to send 20-year-old Joe Hugill over to Burton Albian as a loan deal between the two teams is now in place. The Red Devils have no intentions of sending the player away on a permanent transfer as they have locked him down to a new deal. Hugill’s new deal with the team will allow him to stay at the club till 2026. Photo: Ash Donelon