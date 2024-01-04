News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, Football Insider have claimed on X.Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, Football Insider have claimed on X.
Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, Football Insider have claimed on X.

League One transfer window: Oxford United bid for Chesterfield winger, Exeter City secure loan for Fulham midfielder, Peterborough United turn down Crystal Palace bids bids and Bolton Wanderers striker loaned to Doncaster Rovers - 4th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 07:40 GMT

Oxford United have put in a bid for a National League winger, Exeter City have added to their squad and Peterborough United defender attracts Premier League interest.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 4th January 2024.

Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, Football Insider have claimed on X.

1. Armando Dobra (Chesterfield)

Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, Football Insider have claimed on X. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Exeter City have announced the acquisition of midfielder Luke Harris on loan from Premier League club Fulham until the season's end. The 18-year-old Harris, a target for several Championship teams, marks Gary Caldwell's first signing in this transfer window. (Extratime)

2. Luke Harris (Exeter City)

Exeter City have announced the acquisition of midfielder Luke Harris on loan from Premier League club Fulham until the season's end. The 18-year-old Harris, a target for several Championship teams, marks Gary Caldwell's first signing in this transfer window. (Extratime) Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Photo Sales
League Two strugglers Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Conor Carty on loan from Bolton for the rest of the season. He told the Rovers website: "I'm delighted, As soon as I knew the move was coming up, I jumped on it straight away. I'm really happy to be here."

3. Conor Carty (Doncaster Rovers)

League Two strugglers Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Conor Carty on loan from Bolton for the rest of the season. He told the Rovers website: "I'm delighted, As soon as I knew the move was coming up, I jumped on it straight away. I'm really happy to be here." Photo: Harriet Lander - WWFC

Photo Sales
Peterborough United have reportedly rejected three separate bids for defender Ronnie Edwards from Premier League side Crystal Palace, according to the Peterborough Telegraph. The young defender has been ever-present in the back line, starting all 25 League One games this season.

4. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Peterborough United have reportedly rejected three separate bids for defender Ronnie Edwards from Premier League side Crystal Palace, according to the Peterborough Telegraph. The young defender has been ever-present in the back line, starting all 25 League One games this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough UnitedChesterfieldLeague OneOxford UnitedFulhamBolton WanderersDoncaster RoversCrystal PalacePremier League