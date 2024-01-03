League One transfer window: Northampton Town boss outlines transfer plans, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers fight for Luton Town striker, Peterborough United reject Chartlon Athletic bids and Oxford United open talks with Joe Bennett - 3rd Jan 2024
The January transfer window is now open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.
Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of loan striker Jordan Rhodes.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.
