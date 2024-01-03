News you can trust since 1931
League One transfer window: Northampton Town boss outlines transfer plans, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers fight for Luton Town striker, Peterborough United reject Chartlon Athletic bids and Oxford United open talks with Joe Bennett - 3rd Jan 2024

The January transfer window is now open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 08:20 GMT

Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.

Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of loan striker Jordan Rhodes.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.

Oxford United are in negotiations with Joe Bennett regarding a longer deal for the left back. The 33-year-old defender signed for the U’s at the end of November, agreeing a contract through until the close of this month. (Oxford Mail)

Charlton Athletic have had three bids rejected for Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony

Shrewsbury Town are poised to sign Wolves striker Nathan Fraser on loan, reports Darren Witcoop. The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on X he has been on the radar of some League One clubs this winter with the Shrews expected to win the race to get him now.

Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United are amongst those interested in Premier League striker Joe Taylor, as per Football Insider. Taylor, 21, has just been recalled from a loan spell in League Two at Colchester United.

