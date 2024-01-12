The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 12th January 2024.
1. Conor Coventry
Conor Coventry will complete his transfer to Charlton Athletic in the next 24 hours in a move. The 23-year-old has been at West Ham for his entire career, having joined their academy aged 10. (Irish Independent) Photo: Marc Atkins
2. James Belshaw
Harrogate Town have re-signed goalkeeper James Belshaw for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers. The 33-year-old has spent the past three weeks back with Town on a series of emergency loans. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Josh Gordon
Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC) Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)
Ronnie Edwards could now stay at Peterborough this month despite several bids from Crystal Palace. That is according to sports journalist Alex Crook. Photo: Pete Norton