Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson has joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old linked up with the League One side on Monday morning.Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson has joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old linked up with the League One side on Monday morning.
League One transfer window: Middlesbrough man joins Blackpool on season loan, Portsmouth rule out move for Accrington Stanley star, Oxford United set to lose loan keeper and Bolton Wanderers eye up midfielder with Premier League experience - 8th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 8th January 2024.

Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by the Porsmouth News. Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions.

Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by the Porsmouth News. Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions. Photo: George Wood

Bolton Wanderers hold an interest in former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa midfielder Josh Onomah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Bolton Wanderers hold an interest in former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa midfielder Josh Onomah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon. Photo: Catherine Ivill:de

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of beating Birmingham City to the loan of Brighton keeper James Beadle. Beadle has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with League One Oxford United. The 19-year-old England youth international has played 25 times for the promotion-challenging Yellows and was left out of their matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup defeat to Coventry City. (Sheffield Star)

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of beating Birmingham City to the loan of Brighton keeper James Beadle. Beadle has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with League One Oxford United. The 19-year-old England youth international has played 25 times for the promotion-challenging Yellows and was left out of their matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup defeat to Coventry City. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Michael Regan

