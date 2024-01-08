The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 8th January 2024.
1. Tommy Leigh
Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by the Porsmouth News. Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions. Photo: George Wood
2. Hayden Coulson
Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson has joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old linked up with the League One side on Monday morning. Photo: George Wood
3. Josh Onomah
Bolton Wanderers hold an interest in former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa midfielder Josh Onomah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon. Photo: Catherine Ivill:de
4. James Beadle
Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of beating Birmingham City to the loan of Brighton keeper James Beadle. Beadle has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with League One Oxford United. The 19-year-old England youth international has played 25 times for the promotion-challenging Yellows and was left out of their matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup defeat to Coventry City. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Michael Regan