League One transfer window: Luton Town eye Reading duo, Charlton Athletic sign Plymouth Argyle man, Tranmere Rovers extend loan deal with Blackpool man and Wycombe sign West Ham winger - 13th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 09:39 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 13th January 2024.

Luton have eyed Reading duo Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey as defensive reinforcements. (Daily Mail)

1. Tom Holmes

Luton have eyed Reading duo Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey as defensive reinforcements. (Daily Mail)

Macaulay Gillesphey has joined Charlton Athletic. The 28-year-old defender has signed for the Addicks after two-and-a-half seasons as a Pilgrim. Gillesphey played 91 times for Argyle.

2. Macaulay Gillesphey

Macaulay Gillesphey has joined Charlton Athletic. The 28-year-old defender has signed for the Addicks after two-and-a-half seasons as a Pilgrim. Gillesphey played 91 times for Argyle.

Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice.

3. Rob Apter

Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice.

Barnsley are likely to hold on to loan star John McAtee beyond the end of the transfer window, according to the Barnsley Chronicle. There are suggestions that Luton could recall the forward from his loan at Oakwell in the ongoing transfer window. But it has been claimed that no such scenario is likely to take place this month despite the rumours.

4. John McAtee

Barnsley are likely to hold on to loan star John McAtee beyond the end of the transfer window, according to the Barnsley Chronicle. There are suggestions that Luton could recall the forward from his loan at Oakwell in the ongoing transfer window. But it has been claimed that no such scenario is likely to take place this month despite the rumours.

