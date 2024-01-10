News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby County are set to make an offer for Callum Lang, who Wigan are open to selling this month amid financial difficulty. The forward has plenty of League One experience.According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby County are set to make an offer for Callum Lang, who Wigan are open to selling this month amid financial difficulty. The forward has plenty of League One experience.
According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby County are set to make an offer for Callum Lang, who Wigan are open to selling this month amid financial difficulty. The forward has plenty of League One experience.

League One transfer window: Derby County want Wigan Athletic star, Bristol Rovers striker attracts Championship interest, Blackpool moved ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday man and Peterborough United star considering Charlton Athletic offer - 10th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:18 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 10th January 2024.

Bristol Rovers could be braced for a transfer battle this month as two Championship clubs reportedly consider a move for Chris Martin. According to the paper edition of the Mirror, Martin's former clubs Bristol City and QPR are interested in re-signing Martin.

1. Chris Martin

Bristol Rovers could be braced for a transfer battle this month as two Championship clubs reportedly consider a move for Chris Martin. According to the paper edition of the Mirror, Martin's former clubs Bristol City and QPR are interested in re-signing Martin. Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
George Byers is to remain at Sheffield Wednesday, despite social media reports linking him with a move to Blackpool. Byers is a name that has been mentioned to the Seasiders consistently over the last 18-months however as was the case back in August 2022, he is remaining at Hillsborough for the foreseeable future. (Blackpool Gazette)

2. George Byers

George Byers is to remain at Sheffield Wednesday, despite social media reports linking him with a move to Blackpool. Byers is a name that has been mentioned to the Seasiders consistently over the last 18-months however as was the case back in August 2022, he is remaining at Hillsborough for the foreseeable future. (Blackpool Gazette) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby County are set to make an offer for Callum Lang, who Wigan are open to selling this month amid financial difficulty. The forward has plenty of League One experience.

3. Callum Lang

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby County are set to make an offer for Callum Lang, who Wigan are open to selling this month amid financial difficulty. The forward has plenty of League One experience. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is still mulling over an offer from Charlton Athletic...almost a week after the clubs agreed an estimated £500k transfer fee. (Peterborough Telegraph)

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is still mulling over an offer from Charlton Athletic...almost a week after the clubs agreed an estimated £500k transfer fee. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountyWigan AthleticLeague OneBlackpoolBristol RoversCharlton AthleticSheffield WednesdayPeterborough United