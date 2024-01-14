The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 14th January 2024.
1. Michael Smith
Derby County are keen on Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, reports Alan Nixon. Smith, 32, has fallen out of favour at Hillsborough over recent months and has seen his game time dry up. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Myles Peart-Harris
Portsmouth are chasing Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris to bolster their foundering Championship aspirations. The News understands the Blues are seriously pursuing the attacking midfielder to fill the void created by Alex Robertson’s season-ending hamstring injury. Photo: Kevin C. Cox
3. Tom Holmes
Luton have eyed Reading duo Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey as defensive reinforcements. (Daily Mail) Photo: David Price
4. Macaulay Gillesphey
Macaulay Gillesphey has joined Charlton Athletic. The 28-year-old defender has signed for the Addicks after two-and-a-half seasons as a Pilgrim. Gillesphey played 91 times for Argyle. Photo: Bryn Lennon