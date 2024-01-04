The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Oxford United have put in a bid for a National League winger, Exeter City have added to their squad and Peterborough United defender attracts Premier League interest.
Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 4th January 2024.
1. Harrison Neal (Carlisle United)
Carlisle United have signed midfielder Harrison Neal from Premier League side Sheffield United on a deal until the end of the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old came through the Blades' academy and has since had spells on loan at Southend and Barrow. (BBC) Photo: Alex Livesey
2. James Balagizi (Wigan Athletic)
Liverpool have confirmed that midfielder James Balagizi has been recalled from his loan spell with Wigan Athletic. The 20-year-old joined the Latics for the 2023-24 campaign, having previously spent the first half of the 2022-23 season with Crawley Town. Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Armando Dobra (Chesterfield)
Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, Football Insider have claimed on X. Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. Luke Harris (Exeter City)
Exeter City have announced the acquisition of midfielder Luke Harris on loan from Premier League club Fulham until the season's end. The 18-year-old Harris, a target for several Championship teams, marks Gary Caldwell's first signing in this transfer window. (Extratime) Photo: Kevin Sabitus