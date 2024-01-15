The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 15th January 2024.
1. Cole Stockton
Barrow have reportedly agreed a deal with Burton Albion for the striker's signature. On Monday afternoon, Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon that Barrow and Burton have agreed a deal for Stockton to potentially move to Holker Street, with the final decision now up to the centre-forward. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Dan Gore
Bolton, Blackpool, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood all keen on Man United youngster Dan Gore. Gore, previously linked with Preston North End, could be heading to League One instead with a host of clubs interested (Football League World) Photo: Ash Donelon
3. Tony Springett
Northampton Town have signed Norwich City forward Tony Springett on loan for the rest of the season. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has made 18 appearances for Norwich, including 10 in the Championship this season. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Will Goodwin
Charlton Athletic have made a bid for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin, a report from the South London Press has said. Charlton Athletic have been in the market for another striker this month and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been firmly on the radar. A fee had been agreed between the clubs but a deal is looking unlikely due to personal terms. Photo: Pete Norton