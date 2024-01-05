News you can trust since 1931
Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Owen Dodgson could return from Burnley before the end of the transfer window. Barnsley swooped to land the left-back last summer but he has now returned to his parent club. (Barnsley Chronicle)

League One transfer window: Burnley man could return to Barnsley, Charlton Athletic target Man City youngster, Peterborough United star to cost Crystal Palace big money and Shrewsbury Town in talks with loan trio - 5th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Charlton and Peterborough United look both set for a busy window.

Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 5th January 2024.

Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said the club will hold ‘conversations’ over the futures of loan trio Ryan Finnigan, Kieran Phillips and Brandon Fleming with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively. (Shropshire Star)

Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said the club will hold ‘conversations’ over the futures of loan trio Ryan Finnigan, Kieran Phillips and Brandon Fleming with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively. (Shropshire Star) Photo: Pete Norton

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Owen Dodgson could return from Burnley before the end of the transfer window. Barnsley swooped to land the left-back last summer but he has now returned to his parent club. (Barnsley Chronicle)

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Owen Dodgson could return from Burnley before the end of the transfer window. Barnsley swooped to land the left-back last summer but he has now returned to his parent club. (Barnsley Chronicle) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Charlton Athletic are looking to strike deals for Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini and West Ham man Conor Coventry, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said.

Charlton Athletic are looking to strike deals for Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini and West Ham man Conor Coventry, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks over a potential loan move to Charlton Athletic for midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. The 25-year-old has been something of a fringe figure for the majority of the Owls' campaign. (Sheffield Star)

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks over a potential loan move to Charlton Athletic for midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. The 25-year-old has been something of a fringe figure for the majority of the Owls' campaign. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Ashley Allen

