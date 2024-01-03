News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.
Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

League One transfer window: Bristol Rovers eye up Premier League youngster, Barnsley open talks with DC United defender, Crystal Palace have bids rejected for Peterborough United star and Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers fight for Luton Town striker - 3rd Jan 2024

The January transfer window is now open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 13:09 GMT

Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.

Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of loan striker Jordan Rhodes.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.

Tayo Adaramola,of Crystal Palace, is interesting Bristol Rovers, according to Bristol Live. It comes with Rovers set to lose Lamare Bogarde, with parent club Aston Villa expected to recall the 19-year-old midfielder.

1. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace)

Tayo Adaramola,of Crystal Palace, is interesting Bristol Rovers, according to Bristol Live. It comes with Rovers set to lose Lamare Bogarde, with parent club Aston Villa expected to recall the 19-year-old midfielder. Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. Barnsley sit 6th in League One with manager Neill Collins hoping to guide his side to back-to-back play-off finishes.

2. Donovan Pines (DC United)

Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. Barnsley sit 6th in League One with manager Neill Collins hoping to guide his side to back-to-back play-off finishes. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Photo Sales
TalkSPORT are claiming Premier League Crystal Palace have had multiple bids for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards rejected.

3. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

TalkSPORT are claiming Premier League Crystal Palace have had multiple bids for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards rejected. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Oxford United are in negotiations with Joe Bennett regarding a longer deal for the left back. The 33-year-old defender signed for the U’s at the end of November, agreeing a contract through until the close of this month. (Oxford Mail)

4. Joe Bennett (Oxford United)

Oxford United are in negotiations with Joe Bennett regarding a longer deal for the left back. The 33-year-old defender signed for the U’s at the end of November, agreeing a contract through until the close of this month. (Oxford Mail) Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueLeague OneBristol RoversBarnsleyPeterborough UnitedBolton WanderersWycombe WanderersCrystal Palace