League One transfer window: Bristol Rovers eye up Premier League youngster, Barnsley open talks with DC United defender, Crystal Palace have bids rejected for Peterborough United star and Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers fight for Luton Town striker - 3rd Jan 2024
Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.
Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of loan striker Jordan Rhodes.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.