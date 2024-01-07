The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 7th January 2024.
1. James Beadle
Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of beating Birmingham City to the loan of Brighton keeper James Beadle. Beadle has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with League One Oxford United. The 19-year-old England youth international has played 25 times for the promotion-challenging Yellows and was left out of their matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup defeat to Coventry City. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Michael Regan
2. Joshua Onomah
Bolton Wanderers hold an interest in former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa midfielder Josh Onomah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon. Photo: Jacques Feeney
3. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)
Aston Villa are set to join West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race for Peterborough youngster Ronnie Edwards, according to Mail on Sunday. The national newspaper reports that Unai Emery’s Villa are the next Premier League side interested in the 20-year-old defender, with the Hammers and Crystal Palace already keeping tabs. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Freddie Draper
Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC) Photo: Barrington Coombs