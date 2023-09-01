News you can trust since 1931
League One deadline day LIVE: News and rumours as clubs scramble for last-minute deals

Clubs in England have until 11pm this evening (September 1st) to wrap up their summer business before the transfer window swings shut.
By James Heneghan
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:56 BST

It’s expected to be a frantic day in League One, and Cobblers themselves could get in on the act with a last-ditch deal or two. Keep up to date with all the news and rumours here...

League One transfer deadline day LIVE

Show new updates
09:52 BSTUpdated 09:54 BST

Where do Cobblers need to strengthen?

I think most fans would agree that the squad is short of an attacking player. Either a creative number 10 type, a winger or a striker. At the moment they have five players covering three positions. It is an area Brady has repeatedly said he wants to strengthen and Cobblers will no doubt try and get someone in today.

Whether the club will be successful is another story. They’ll be keen to avoid repeating mistakes from the past when players have arrived on deadline day only to hardly feature in the following weeks and months.

09:39 BST

09:24 BST

State of play at Sixfields

08:51 BST

This is a player Cobblers showed some interest in earlier in the summer.... looks like he’s off to a League One rival

08:49 BST

Latest rumours

Here are the early rumours in League One...

Reading want Southampton striker Dom Ballard, Charlton hope to sign free agent defender Tennai Watson and Stevenage are keen on young Manchester United striker Charlie McNeil.

08:48 BST

Welcome to deadline day! It’s expected to be a frantic day ahead as clubs across the EFL and particularly in League One scramble around for some last-minute deals.

We’ll bring you the latest news and rumours from League One. Will Cobblers add to their six summer signings? Will anyone depart Sixfields? Stay tuned to find out...

