Latics boss Maamria: Cobblers have one of the best squads in League Two

Oldham Athletic manager Dino Maamria believes he'll be pitting his wits against 'one of the best squads in League Two' when the Cobblers head to Boundary Park on Saturday.

Maamria was sacked by Stevenage at the start of September but soon found himself back in League Two when appointed Latics boss just a couple of weeks later, replacing Laurent Banide.

Maamria has won two and lost three of his seven league games in charge and Oldham go into Saturday's match sitting 19th in Sky Bet League Two.

"Keith Curle is an experienced manager at this level," said Maamria. "They've spent a lot in the summer and recruited arguably one of the best squads in League Two.

"They've started slow like any club really when you get a lot of new players together and it's always going to take a little bit to get going but unfortunately for us they got going in the last two weeks!

"I know their players pretty well and I know the way they play and what to expect from a Keith Curle team.

"They're going to be strong, be organised defensively and we have to make sure we defend them properly as there will be a resilience to them with their attacking threat."

Maamria is confident his side can exploit an apparent vulnerability though, adding: "We have to expose their weaknesses which is to play football around them.

"The focus is always about us and improving certain aspects of our game, in possession and out of possession.

"As a game we're looking forward to it and come into it in a good moment. Hopefully our fans will come in with numbers to back us as it's a big game for us.

"We need them and if we come out with the right result we'll be in a much better place."