Late goals see Posh edge past Cobblers Ladies at the PTS Academy Stadium

Northampton Town Ladies took centre stage at the PTS Academy Stadium on Sunday, slipping to a narrow 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United in the East Midlands Women's League Premier Division.

The Cobblers made a positive start and Francesca Partridge was close early on, but it took some excellent defending from Maddy O'Neill at the other end to keep the Posh at bay.

Cesca Partridge wins this aerial battle

Managed by Josh Oldfield and Lou Barry, the Cobblers were in the hunt throughout but were eventually undone by two goals in the final four minutes.

Posh started well and took the lead after 15 minutes through Keir Perkins, who smashed home a volley.

Town responded well, and Aimee Smith went close before skipper Alex Bartlett provided the assist for Abbie Reboul to level the scores at 1-1.

Reboul was close to a second shortly afterwards before Emma Billenness rattled the cross bar with a free-kick.

Cobblers' Georgia Tear battles with Peterborough's Stacey McConville

Posh's Laura Beckett did likewise at the other end, before Town keeper Jade Smallbone kept her side level with a smar save from Hannah Pendred.

Peterborough were the dominant team in the second half, but some excellent defending kept them out until the pressure eventually told on 86 minutes as the visitors took the lead from a corner.

They then wrapped up the win and the points with a Donna McGuigan penalty in time added on.

The Cobblers Ladies are back in action on September 29 when they travel to leaders Rotherham United, who are top of the tree with two wins from two.

Sara Marrison clears the danger

They were 6-1 winners over Loughborough Students at the weekend.