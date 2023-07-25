Kidderminster Harriers v Northampton Town LIVE: Updates and team news from pre-season friendly

Slowly but surely, Jon Brady is getting the bulk of his squad back on the pitch. Jon Gutrie, Ben Fox and Aaron McGowan made an appearance in the second half at Brackley on Saturday following the returns of Jack Sowerby, Ali Koiki and Akin Odimayo the previous Wednesday.

Those three should feature tonight after being rested at the weekend, but Guthrie, Fox and McGowan may all sit out against Kidderminster as Brady takes a very careful and meticulous approach to getting his players back to full fitness.