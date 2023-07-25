News you can trust since 1931
Kidderminster Harriers v Northampton Town LIVE: Updates and team news from pre-season friendly

Cobblers play their penultimate pre-season friendly against National League club Kidderminster Harriers this evening (Tuesday, 7pm kick-off).
By James Heneghan
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
Aggborough Stadium, home of Kidderminster HarriersAggborough Stadium, home of Kidderminster Harriers
Keep up to date with events at Aggborough Stadium through our live blog here...

Kidderminster v Cobblers LIVE

14:53 BSTUpdated 14:55 BST

Who will play tonight?

Slowly but surely, Jon Brady is getting the bulk of his squad back on the pitch. Jon Gutrie, Ben Fox and Aaron McGowan made an appearance in the second half at Brackley on Saturday following the returns of Jack Sowerby, Ali Koiki and Akin Odimayo the previous Wednesday.

Those three should feature tonight after being rested at the weekend, but Guthrie, Fox and McGowan may all sit out against Kidderminster as Brady takes a very careful and meticulous approach to getting his players back to full fitness.

Two trialists - Thakgalo Leshabela and Hayden Lindley - were on target on Saturday. There were others involved too. Could we see them again tonight?

14:49 BST

Today’s venue

Aggborough, 133 milesAggborough, 133 miles
Aggborough, 133 miles

This is Town’s first visit to Aggborough in nearly 20 years

14:48 BSTUpdated 14:48 BST

Three down, two to go...

👋 Hello and welcome to this evening’s live blog as Cobblers head to Kidderminster Harriers for pre-season friendly number four.

Tonight’s game is Town’s penultimate run-out before the real stuff starts so Jon Brady will be hoping to see further improvements with the new season just 11 days away.

