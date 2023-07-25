Kidderminster Harriers v Northampton Town LIVE: Updates and team news from pre-season friendly
Keep up to date with events at Aggborough Stadium through our live blog here...
Kidderminster v Cobblers LIVE
Who will play tonight?
Slowly but surely, Jon Brady is getting the bulk of his squad back on the pitch. Jon Gutrie, Ben Fox and Aaron McGowan made an appearance in the second half at Brackley on Saturday following the returns of Jack Sowerby, Ali Koiki and Akin Odimayo the previous Wednesday.
Those three should feature tonight after being rested at the weekend, but Guthrie, Fox and McGowan may all sit out against Kidderminster as Brady takes a very careful and meticulous approach to getting his players back to full fitness.
Two trialists - Thakgalo Leshabela and Hayden Lindley - were on target on Saturday. There were others involved too. Could we see them again tonight?
Today’s venue
This is Town’s first visit to Aggborough in nearly 20 years
Three down, two to go...
👋 Hello and welcome to this evening’s live blog as Cobblers head to Kidderminster Harriers for pre-season friendly number four.
Tonight’s game is Town’s penultimate run-out before the real stuff starts so Jon Brady will be hoping to see further improvements with the new season just 11 days away.