Key Cobblers duo want a piece of the action in Portsmouth Trophy tie

Keith Curle might have plans to make wholesale changes to his team for Tuesday's trip to Portsmouth but both Charlie Goode and Alan McCormack are eager to be involved in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Fratton Park.

Tonight's visit to the south coast is Northampton's second game of three in six days and comes just 48 hours after their FA Cup win over Notts County on Sunday.

Curle will inevitably make significant alterations to his starting line-up and important players are likely to be rested ahead of Saturday's crunch league game at fourth-placed Exeter City.

Goode and McCormack are considered two of Town's most important players this season but, nonetheless, both are keen to feature at Fratton Park.

"It's up to the manager but we both want to play every single game," said McCormack, who's started the last six games.

"I've been fortunate to have got to the final of this competition and played at Wembley and it's a hell of a day out and a hell of a feat to get there.

"It's superb for the family to take them along and to play at one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

"Every player wants that and we want to go down there on Tuesday to get a positive result so hopefully we get picked to play and we can get a result."

Goode has started 21 of Northampton's 25 matches in all competitions this season and he too would like to help his team to a ninth successive game unbeaten.

"Every game is important for us and it's a competition we want to do well in," added the Cobblers captain.

"We're on a really good run at the moment so momentum and confidence is high and we want to keep that going.

"Positive results only build more confidence and we want to go and get another good victory at Portsmouth to take the momentum into the two big league games we've got coming up."