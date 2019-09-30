Kettering boss impressed by Williams' debut showing

Kettering Town caretaker manager Steve Kinniburgh was left impressed by Jay Williams' debut showing during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Hereford.

The 18-year-old, who's made 16 first-team appearances for the Cobblers, signed for the National League North outfit on a month's loan last Friday to aid his development in adult football.

He went straight into the squad for Saturday's game at Hereford and impressed his new audience despite the Poppies going down to a 1-0 defeat.

"Jay's got quality," said former Oxford United defender Kinniburgh, who took caretaker charge of Kettering last week. "I think he's played nearly 20 Football league games for Northampton and he's a great signing for us to be able to get him.

"It's about that good relationship you build with football clubs and we've got now and when I phoned them up to ask if we could get him over the line we managed to get him in within 24 hours.

"We're helping them with his development in adult football but he'll also be helping us massively with how good he is - he'll be a Football League player so the longer we can keep him the better from our point of view!"