Keith Curle responds to speculation linking David Cornell with Ipswich and Middlesbrough

Keith Curle has responded to speculation linking David Cornell with a move away from the Cobblers by challenging his goalkeeper to use it as motivation to play even better.

After making only 22 appearances across his first two seasons at the club, Cornell has established himself as Northampton's number one goalkeeper over the last couple of campaigns, starting 64 of Northampton's last 65 league games.

But earlier in the week former Sky Sports journalist Pete O'Rourke reported that Cornell is a target for League One Ipswich Town ahead of next month's transfer window, while Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Preston have also reportedly watched him in action in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old, who's out of contract next summer, was also linked to Reading in the summer and has recorded seven clean sheets in 18 starts this season - the only League Two goalkeeper to have more is Newport's Tom King - in helping the Cobblers move up the table and into the play-off positions.

Curle also has Steve Arnold and loanee Andrew Fisher to call upon but he'll be keen to keep hold of Cornell, who joined the Cobblers on a free transfer in 2016.

Asked about the rumoured interest in his goalkeeper, Curle said: "Dai Cornell has plenty of clean sheets this season and people are going to look at him.

"It wouldn't surprise me if there were lots of clubs looking at lots of our players and I think that's a good sign.

"We're not scared of it and we don't deter it. If clubs come in and show an interest directly to myself, I speak to the football club to make sure they're aware of it and then the first person I speak to is the player.

"And for players who are playing well, there's a reason why they're playing well and why they're getting interest in them - it's about maintaining those high standards and doing the simple things very well."