Keith Curle gives his reaction after Cobblers draw Derby County in FA Cup

Keith Curle has given his reaction to the FA Cup fourth-round draw which pitted the Cobblers against Championship outfit Derby County.

Town's reward for upsetting Burton Albion on Sunday will be a home tie against the Rams between January 24-27.

Derby, now managed by Phillip Cocu after Frank Lampard left for Chelsea in the summer, were hoping to challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season but currently sit 17th in the Championship.

"It's an excellent draw and I think it's a draw that will bring excitement the closer we get to it," said Curle.

"It's local and Derby County are an excellent football club. They'll be disappointed with their league position this season compared to where they were competing last year when they were at the top end of the division and trying to get into the Premier League.

"There's a restructuring going on and I think the main focus will be the addition of Wayne Rooney into their ranks and there's a reason why Wayne has gone to a club of Derby's stature."

Rooney's switch to Derby as player-coach was announced in August but he only completed the move this month after finishing his second season at DC United in the MLS.

"I think that will add excitement and there will be a massive build-up before the game," added Curle.

"The attention will rightly be on Wayne and if they decide to play him or not but having a character, a personality and a player of the ability of Wayne in your football club will be a positive factor.

"I think you can see that already. They've won their last two games and everyone will be on their toes to try and impress Wayne."