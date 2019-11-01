Keeper Cornell believes Cobblers 'in good shape' as they prepare for Oldham test

David Cornell believes the Cobblers are 'in good shape' a third of the way through the Sky Bet League Two campaign.

With 16 of the 46 matches played, Town moved up to eighth place at the weekend with their 2-0 win over Cambridge United at the PTS Academy Stadium - their third straight league win.

Keith Curle's men are three points off the play-offs, four points off the top three and six points off the top, and although Cornell is frustrated at a couple of missed opportunities earlier in the season, he is happy with where Town find themselves.

"I think we could easily be a few spots higher when you look at those games where we did drop points," said Cornell ahead of Saturday's trip to Oldham Athletic.

"But I don't think we are in a bad position at all at the minute. We are eighth with 16 games gone, and I think we are in a decent position.

"We have played a lot of the higher boys, so I think we are in good shape to carry on throughout the rest of the season."

Town have overcome an inconsistent start to the season to win five of their past nine league matches, losing just two.

They haven't been at their absolute best, but have found a way to win tight games, and Cornell has hailed the influence that central midfielder Alan McCormack has had on the team.

The Irishman only returned to the squad earlier this month after suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season, but he is now fit and starting games again, and Cornell is pleased about that.

"You can see that Alan is somebody who has so much experience," said the Town goalkeeper.

"His voice helps the young lads in the team, helps the boys in front of me, and he is a massive influence, even in the dressing room.

"You can see how he has had a really good career, you can tell just by watching him on the pitch.

"He really helps, and he almost brings a bit of calmness to us.

"When he is is out on the pitch we seem to move the ball a lot better, and fingers crossed we can carry on building in that way of playing."