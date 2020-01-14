Kaja's contract expires but Cobblers will continue to 'monitor' winger

Cobblers have opted not to renew the contract of winger Egli Kaja due his ongoing fitness issues, but they will 'monitor' him as he continues to train with the club.

The 22-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Cobblers in September following his release from AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season.

But he's managed just four substitute appearances and hasn't featured since the 3-2 defeat at Exeter City on December 7.

"I spoke to Egli and he's a lad that was brought to the football club due to the potential we saw in him," said manager Keith Curle.

"Unfortunately he's had a number of injuries that's meant we've not been able to utilise him and get him on the pitch.

"We've got a duty of care to the player whereby we will maintain his rehabilitation, but we've not extended his contract.

"That's purely based on not being able to get the game-time and get value for the lad with his contract but we've wished him well and we will continue to monitor him.

"The lad needs to get himself fit. He's had a stuttering time right throughout the season with injury after injury and every time he's come back we haven't been able to get him on the pitch.

"That's been a frustration, not only for us but for him also."