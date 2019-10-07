Just one player earns credit from Curle after dismal Orient defeat

Only one Cobblers player emerged from Saturday's dismal defeat to Leyton Orient with their reputation enhanced, according to disgruntled manager Keith Curle.

Town, hampered by the loss of captain Charlie Goode to illness, produced arguably their worst performance of the season as they slipped to an abject defeat against the slow-starting O's.

The Cobblers have now failed to win their last three fixtures and find themselves cut adrift from the top seven in Sky Bet League Two, lying down in 14th place and five points behind the play-off positions.

Curle admitted his side could have few complaints over the final scoreline on Saturday and such was his disappointment with the team performance that he felt just one player deserved any credit for their individual effort.

"We've got enough professionals to put out a competitive performance but I didn't think we were competitive," he said.

"I think the biggest disappointment of the day was the quality in the final third, the competitiveness in midfield and the aggression level at the back.

"Defensively I don't think we commanded or won our battles individually and I think probably you could say Scott Wharton was arguably the only player to come out of the game with any real credit."

Curle also criticised the ease with which Orient's James Brophy was allowed to latch onto Matt Harrold's through pass and outstrip Town's defence before beating goalkeeper David Cornell for the only goal of the game.

"It was basic defending - one in front, one behind when the ball's going forward," he added. "It's about organising but we got caught with one ball down the outside.

"It was a good finish from the kid but it ends up with the goalkeeper sat onhis backside eight yards out and the ball in the back of the net."