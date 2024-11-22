Jon Brady pleased with Brighton loanee's progression at Cobblers

Samy Chouchane

Jon Brady says he’s pleased with Samy Chouchane’s development during his first four months on loan at the Cobblers.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined Town on a season-long loan from Brighton, has started five of the last six games in all competitions after a spell out of the side.

"I feel Samy has been very good on the ball for us,” said Brady. “He helps play tick along. He's obviously adjusting to the style of play and sometimes we need to adapt to try and find ways for him to be more influential in matches.

"I'm not going to compare ability levels with anyone else but if you look at all of the younger players that we've had on loan, it's taken time for them to find that consistency.

"It can be a bit more up and down compared to a player who's 24, 25 and has played a lot more games. He's adjusting to life in men's football and the pace of the game and the way the ball turns over. It's a lot different to under-21s football.

"It's fight or flight and some can handle it. Samy has shown he can do it but others have shown they can't do it and that's why they don't play.

"Samy's getting an opportunity and he's had a great amount of game-time for his experience and I feel he's been influential for us and he’s been effective and that's the most important thing. As long as he continues to be effective for the team, he'll have a place in the side.”