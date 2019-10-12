Johnston hits hat-trick as 'fantastic' young Cobblers put seven past Orient

Ethan Johnston scored a hat-trick as Cobblers' youth team beat Leyton Orient 7-2 in the EFL Youth Alliance League at Moulton College on Saturday.

Johnston, from the club's Football & Education programme, bagged himself a treble as the young Cobblers maintained their excellent start to the season with a handsome victory.

Ewan Clarke, Michael Harding, Haydn Price and Liam Cross were also among the goals.

"It was a fantastic display," said U18s coach Jon Brady.

"Leyton Orient are a good side, they are third in the table, we had a couple of players out who would normally play but the boys who came in really stepped up.

"Ewan Clarke and Max Dyche did really well and we scored some great goals. The result is pleasing but even more so the performance."