James Heneghan's Swindon Town v Northampton Town preview

Fixture: Swindon Town v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League Two

Date/time: Tuesday, August 20, 7.45pm kick-off

Venue: County Ground

Forecast: 17C, sunny spells

Outs and doubts: Swindon: Keshi Anderson, Lloyd Isgrove, Jerry Yates, Danny Rose, Cameron McGilp. Cobblers: Alan McCormack, Steve Arnold, Reece Hall-Johnson

Current league positions: 1st v 20th

Betting: Swindon 4/5, draw 14/5, Northampton 15/4

Form guide: Robins DLWLW, Cobblers LDLL

Possible line-ups: Swindon (4-2-3-1): McCormick; Hunt, Conroy, Baudry, Fryers; Lyden, Doughty; Twine, May, Woolery; Doyle. Northampton (3-5-2): Cornell; Goode, Wharton, Turnbull; Adams, Lines, Watson, Warburton, Martin; Hoskins, Oliver.

Man in the middle: Craig Hicks

Last time out: Exeter 1 Swindon 1 (Doyle); Northampton 1 (Turnbull) Macclesfield 2

Most recent meeting: Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - Northampton 1 (Williams) Swindon 1 (Anderson)

Record v Swindon: P103 W34 D22 L47

James Heneghan's preview: It probably isn't great timing for Northampton to be facing a trip to the current league leaders but tonight's game against unbeaten Swindon Town could also be viewed as an opportunity.

What better way to kick-start their season by winning at the County Ground? Indeed, it might just suit the Cobblers to go into a game as underdogs. The pressure isn't off but expectations, both among fans and the outside world, have been lowered.

But Swindon start this game as overwhelming favourites - odds-on according to the bookies - and rightly so given they've accumulated six more points and scored four more goals than the Cobblers across the opening three league fixtures.

Back-to-back wins over Scunthorpe and Carlisle gave them a perfect start before Eoin Doyle, a summer capture from Bradford City, scored a late equaliser on his debut to nick a point at Exeter City three days ago.

Swindon's tally of seven points from three league games is matched only by Exeter and Forest Green Rovers, though their progress has been checked in other competitions, dispatched 3-0 by Colchester United in the Carabao Cup and edged out 3-2 by Chelsea's youngsters in the EFL Trophy.

The likely loss of Lloyd Isgrove and Keshi Anderson to injury would a blow for manager Richie Wellens this evening, and might even prompt a tweak of playing style given the duo's importance so far this season. Anderson has started all five games, one more than Isgrove.

The early-season fixture list has not been kind to the Cobblers. After tonight, they go to Colchester United, who've started slow but are expected to contend for promotion, and then play back-to-back games against Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City, the two pre-season title favourites.

It's not inconceivable that Cobblers could still be without a win seven games into the season. Even at this early stage, the stakes are high.

Prediction: Swindon Town 2 Northampton Town 1