James Heneghan’s Port Vale v Northampton Town preview

Fixture: Port Vale v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League Two

Date/kick-off time: Saturday, August 10, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Vale Park

Forecast: 18C, showers

Outs and doubts: Vale: Ryan Lloyd, Rhys Brown. Cobblers: Alan McCormack, Vadaine Oliver

Betting: Vale 29/20, draw 9/4, Northampton 15/8

Fans will be hoping the defeat to Walsall was only a temporary blip and the performance itself suggested manager Keith Curle has plenty to work with going forward, providing his attacking players can locate the back of the net.

Possible line-ups: Vale (4-3-3): Brown; Gibbons, Legge, Smith, Crookes; Oyeleke, Joyce, Conlon; Worrall, Pope, Amoo. Northampton (4-2-3-1): Cornell; Hall-Johnson, Goode, Wharton, Martin; McWilliams, Lines; Adams, Warburton, Hoskins; Smith.

Man in the middle: David Rock

Last time out: Colchester United 1 Port Vale 1 (Pope); Northampton 0 Walsall 1

Most recent meeting: Saturday, March 30, 2019 – Northampton 1 (Hoskins) Port Vale 2 (Worrall, Pope)

Record v Port Vale: P70 W29 D20 L21

Opposition view: “They will want to do well, and they will be under a little bit of pressure to do well as well,” said Port Vale midfielder Luke Joyce. “They have invested pretty big over the summer with the number of players they have brought in and they will be paying good money.”

One to watch: Striker Mark Cullen. The 27-year-old, a free transfer from Blackpool, has had injury problems over the last two years but his goal record is decent and he cost Blackpool £180,000 from Luton in 2015.

James Heneghan’s preview: The start of a new football season is often accompanied by fresh hope and renewed optimism, both of which apply to the two teams who will do battle at Vale Park this weekend.

Port Vale and Northampton laboured their way to 20th and 15th respectively last season but the summer has brought sweeping change - off the pitch as well as on it in Vale’s case - to inject new-found buoyancy into supporters who have endured tough rides in recent times.

The Valiants were relegated from League One a year before Northampton and spent the subsequent two campaigns dangerously flirting with relegation out of the Football League altogether, finishing 19th in 2017/18 and then 20th a year later.

There were particularly worrying times last season when a run of one win in 15 games between December and March sent them spiralling down the League Two standings, from mid-table at the end of October to 22nd five months later.

However, former Macclesfield and Shrewsbury manager John Askey rode to the rescue in February and guided Vale away from the bottom two - aided by a 2-1 win at the PTS in late March - to ensure their unbroken stay stay in the Football League remained intact for another season.

Askey signed a new three-year deal once the season finished and immediately followed that by overhauling the squad, swooping for 11 players so far including former Luton Town striker Marc Cullen. With the club also under fresh ownership, things are suddenly looking a lot brighter at Vale Park.

“There is plenty of optimism at the club after Norman Smurthwaite sold up to Kevin and Carol Shanahan, supporters who run a successful IT business next door to Vale Park,” writes Stoke Sentinel journalist Mike Baggaley. “Steady progress is the hope. I think most fans would be happy with mid-table this year.”

An opening-day draw at Colchester United, achieved via Tom Pope’s early penalty, reinforced the feeling that Vale are in for a good season, although for the Cobblers, pre-season optimism was punctured as they were beaten at home to Walsall.

Fans will be hoping it’s only a temporary blip and the performance itself suggested manager Keith Curle has plenty to work with going forward, providing his attacking players can locate the back of the net.

Alan McCormack seems almost certain to miss out at Vale Park this Saturday and that presents an opportunity for either Ryan Watson or Shaun McWilliams to stake their claims, with both introduced in the second-half last weekend as Town unsuccessfully chased an equaliser.

To be talking of pressure and the need to win remains way too premature but the sooner the Cobblers get three points on the board, the better for all involved.

Prediction: Port Vale 1 Northampton Town 1