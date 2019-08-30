James Heneghan's Northampton Town v Plymouth Argyle preview

Fixture: Northampton Town v Plymouth Argyle, Sky Bet League Two

Date/time: Saturday, August 31, 3pm kick-off

Venue: PTS Academy Stadium

Forecast: 19C, sunny spells

Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Joe Martin, Scott Wharton, Reece Hall-Johnson, Alan McCormack, Steve Arnold. Plymouth: Dom Telford, Joe Riley, Joel Grant, Byron Moore

Betting: Northampton 13/8, draw 23/10, Plymouth 13/8

Current league positions: 2nd v 20th

Possible line-ups: Northampton (4-4-2): Cornell; McWilliams, Goode, Turnbull, Bunney; Lines, Watson, Adams, Hoskins; Oliver, Williams. Plymouth (3-5-2): Palmer; Wootton, Canavan, Saywer; Riley, Grant, Edwards, Mayor, McFadzean; Telford, Taylor.

Man in the middle: Seb Stockbridge

Last time out: Plymouth 2 (Taylor, Baxter) Reading 4 (Barrett 2, Meite 2); Northampton 1 (Hoskins) Arsenal U21s 1 (Olayinka)

Most recent meeting: Saturday, April 21, 2018 - Northampton 2 (O'Toole, Bradley OG) Plymouth 0

Record v Plymouth: P59 W23 D12 L24

James Heneghan's preview: Not only are Plymouth Argyle looking to go top of the League Two table with victory over Northampton on Saturday, they are also hoping to give manager Ryan Lowe some light relief at the end of a trying week.

The news of Bury's expulsion from the EFL on Tuesday hit Lowe as hard as just about anyone. The 40-year-old played 181 games and spent over a year managing the Shakers before leaving for Plymouth in the summer.

"It’s heartbreaking," said Lowe, who heard the news after getting home from his side's cup defeat to Reading in midweek. "You become a fan, regardless as a manager and as a player, and I’m absolutely heartbroken by what has happened to the football club and for all them fans who certainly deserve a lot better.”

Now Lowe's focus is on the Pilgrims and he's so far doing an excellent job of living up to the pre-season expectation of leading a promotion challenge, with his side currently occupying second place with five games played.

Plymouth sacked Derek Adams with one game of last season remaining but it was too little too late and they were unable to stave off relegation to the fourth tier - despite victory over Scunthorpe United on the final day.

With a new manager now on board though, Argyle are rejuvenated and resurgent, winning three games of their opening five fixtures including last weekend's emphatic 3-0 success over fellow relegated side Walsall.

Lowe has taken five players who helped him win promotion with Bury last season from Gigg Lane to Home Park, including Danny Mayor who always seems to impress when faced with the Cobblers. Callum McFadzean, Byron Moore, Dom Telford and Will Aimson also made the five-hour commute to Devon on a permanent basis.

Victory for Plymouth at the PTS coupled with draw or defeat for current leaders Exeter against Mansfield and will lift them to the summit come 5pm, though Keith Curle and his Cobblers team will be desperate to stop them.

Town weren't far behind Plymouth in the odds for promotion before a ball was kicked but they currently sit 18 players and six points adrift of their Devon counterparts. Though it remains exceptionally early, that gap can't be allowed to grow much bigger if a promotion challenge, as it should be, is to become a realistic possibility this season.

A midweek shoot-out win over Arsenal U21s did little to quieten the naysayers; the only way to achieve that is by notching wins in the league. Tomorrow would certainly be an impressive place to start.

Prediction: Northampton Town 2 Plymouth Argyle 2