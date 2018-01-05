Jack’s the lad for Cobblers boss Hasselbaink after impressing on trial

An impressive trial spell persuaded Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink that Southend United midfielder Jack Bridge is a player who can give Cobblers squad an added spark.

Recommended to him by assistant manager Dean Austin, who worked wih Bridge when he was a coach at Southend last season, the player was invited to train with the Cobblers at the end of November.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

He worked on a daily basis with the rest of the Cobblers squad, under the watchful eye of Hasselbaink, and obviously stood out as on Friday he made the switch from Roots Hall to Sixfields after earning himself an 18-month deal.

The Cobblers boss said: “Jack has been training with us and has been impressive.

“He is somebody who Dean Austin knows very well and we are delighted to have secured the services of a highly rated young player.”

So what can Bridge offer that is different to the other midfielders on the Cobblers’ books?

Space was made earlier this week with the release of Lewis McGugan at the expration of his short-term contract, and Hasselbaink said: “Jack is a different type of player to those already at the club

“He offers a greater balance in midfield.

“He can play out wide or central and we are delighted to add a player who we regard highly to the squad.”

Bridge is unavailable for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with his former club at Sixfields as the clubs have struck a deal that he can’t play.

He will have to wait until the January 13 trip to Bradford City for a possible debut.