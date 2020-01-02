"It's the best feeling in football!" - Skipper Goode hails 'massive' win for Cobblers

Captain Charlie Goode believes 'there's no better feeling' than being on the right end of a last-minute winner after Cobblers' stoppage-time victory over Stevenage on New Year's Day.

Town returned to winning ways in heart-stopping fashion when Andy Williams drilled home in the fourth-minute of stoppage-time against struggling Boro.

It was an important three points for the Cobblers, whose promotion charge had threatened to be derailed by a sticky patch over the Christmas period.

"I thought we were knocking on the door all game but you get that feeling towards the end that it's just not quite going to be your day," said Goode.

"But I've been saying in the changing room for the last week that we haven't had a last-minute winner all season and there's no better feeling. It's a massive win for us."

Cobblers have shipped their fair share of costly late goals this season, including against Crawley, Morecambe and Oldham, so it was about time they turned the tables.

"We've been disappointed with the late goals we've conceded this season and obviously on Boxing Day at Crawley we let the club and the fans down," admitted Goode.

"But since then we've tried to bounce back and we said a win against Stevenage makes the point against Cheltenham a good one.

"Early goals were vital for us earlier in the season and we had chances early on against Stevenage but credit to the lads because we kept plugging away and plugging away and Willo's put it in."

Williams' winner led to jubilant celebrations among players and fans as Cobblers returned to the League Two play-off places.

Goode continued: "I was drained towards the end but when I saw the ball hit the net I don't think you'll see me move quicker!

"If you ask any player that's the best feeling in football when you score a last-minute winner and it also put us back in the top seven, which is where we want to be.

"I think it was a massive win. We were favourites with them being bottom of the league but they gave us a real good fight so to nick it like that is a great feeling.

"It was like a game of basketball towards the end and it's unfortunate for them to concede a late goal again but the most important thing for us is to win the game."