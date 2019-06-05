It's seven-up for the Cobblers as they sign experienced Luton Town midfielder Alan McCormack

The Cobblers have added some huge experience to their squad with the capture of former Luton Town defensive midfielder Alan McCormack.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium, fresh from helping the Hatters to secure the Sky Bet League One title, and he becomes the club's seventh signing of the summer.

Alan McCormack in action for Luton Town on the final day of last season

The Dubliner has enjoyed a lengthy career, having played for eight clubs over the past 16 years, and in the past two years he has been a part of Luton's back-to-back promotions.

He played 23 times last season as the Kenilworth Road club upset to odds to win the league one title, but was released by new boss Graeme Jones at the end of the campaign.

McCormack, who was capped by the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level, began his career at Preston North End, and while at Deepdale he enjoyed loan spells with Leyton Orient, Motherwell and Southend United, who signed him permanently in January, 2007.

The player spent three-and-a-half years at Roots Hall, playing more than 150 times, before making a free transfer switch to Charlton Athletic, who were then in league one.

After one campaign at The Valley, he made the switch to Swindon Town, and after being converted to central defence, he was part of Paulo Di Canio's team that won the league two title and reached the league one play-offs in 2013.

A move to Brentford followed that summer, and McCormack played at right-back as the Bees won promotion to the Championship, winning the Brentford player of the year award, and also being named in the PFA league one team of the year.

He spent a further two years with Brentford in the Championship, although he was hampered by injuries, and left the club in the summer of 2017, signing a one-year deal at Luton Town.

His first campaign at Kenilworth Road was injury-hit as he played only 16 times, but he was handed a new one-year contract and played 23 times as Luton won league one.

And although he may now be entering the veteran player category, McCormack believes he has plenty left in the tank.

Speaking in an interview in March, McCormack said: “People keep asking me how long I have left and if this will be my last year, but there’s not a chance of that," he said. "I’m enjoying it too much.

"I want to play for as long as I can and not just accept age as a reason to finish.

"As long as my body is good, I have no intention of quitting the game. I may have lost a yard of pace, but what you lose in your feet you gain in your head.”

In all, McCormack has made 430 senior starts and 59 substitute appearances in his career, scoring 28 goals.