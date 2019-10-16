‘It’s fantastic to be back!’ – Sampson ‘very excited’ by new role at Cobblers

Ian Sampson declared ‘it’s fantastic to be back’ after being appointed Cobblers’ new academy manager.

The former defender and manager, who played 449 times for the Cobblers, will officially start his new role in mid-November.

Sampson will be responsible for overseeing Northampton’s burgeoning youth system, which has seen the likes of Shaun McWilliams, Jay Williams and Scott Pollock progress through to the first-team in recent seasons.

The 50-year-old enjoyed some great memories during his long spell as a player at Sixfields and he’ll be hoping to create many more in his new position.

On returning to the club, he said: “I am very excited to be rejoining the club. It really does feel fantastic to be back.

“I still live in Northamptonshire and I have followed the club closely over the last few years, either as a fan or working as a summariser for Radio Northampton and can’t wait to get started.

“I feel the club’s academy has really developed over the last three or four years and a good number of players are now coming through the system.

“A lot of credit for that has to go to the chairman for his support of the academy, to the academy staff for their fantastic work and to Trevor Gould for the foundations he put in place, and it is that excellent work I hope I can help build on and take forward.”