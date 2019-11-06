'It's a moment I'll cherish for a long time' - Warburton chuffed to notch his first league goal for Cobblers

It was lost in the chaos of the last 10 minutes but at Boundary Park on Saturday, Matty Warburton ticked off an important and momentous milestone in his burgeoning career as a professional footballer.

Signed in the summer as a midfielder who scores goals, the 27-year-old has found the transition from part-time footballer to full-time pro a little harder than anticipated.

But, back from injury and back in the team, he took just six minutes of Cobblers' Sky Bet League Two clash with Oldham Athletic to make his mark and finally net a first goal in league football.

He needed two bites of the cherry - tapping into an empty net after initially hitting the post - but it was a moment he will cherish for a long time.

"It was a bit of a relief to be honest," said Warburton. "We're in November now and to get this stage without scoring, I was getting itchy feet and getting frustrated.

"I celebrated before I even put it in but it was a massive relief and a really nice moment for me because I had a lot of my family there with it being local to where I live.

"It was just a really good moment and it should have been two and maybe potentially three if I'm being brutally honest with the chance I had in the second-half.

"I'm glad to get one out of the way now and hopefully I can push on and get a few more before Christmas."

As Warburton mentions, a moment of ecstasy almost turned into a moment of disaster after he ran off to celebrate just as the ball hit the post. Thankfully, the rebound landed right at his feet and he could gleefully tap home

He added: "I've already had loads of texts from friends asking why I started celebrating before I had even finished it off!

"It's fair to be honest because I've watched it back a few times and my arm has gone up before I put it in.

"But it was a nice moment and one I'll treasure for a long time."

Warburton could easily have left Boundary Park with a hat-trick to his name. He was denied by Zeus De La Paz early on, smacked the crossbar just before half-time and blazed over in the closing stages.

"The one in the first-half when I crashed it into the bar from six yards, I should be putting them away - it doesn't matter what position you play in," admitted the former Stockport County man.

"I rightly got some stick for that because I should have put us 2-0 up before half-time.

"The one in the second-half, I was probably getting a little bit tired towards the end of the game because I had been out injured for a couple of weeks.

"I rushed at it and really should have made better contact. I tried to kill the ball and I think it went over the stand!

"But I got the first one and hopefully I'll add to that if I get in the team on Sunday."