Injury problems mount for Grimsby ahead of Cobblers clash

Injury-ravaged Grimsby Town could be without up to seven players for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two encounter with the Cobblers.

Interim manager Anthony Limbrick, who replaced Michael Jolley last Friday, lost top-scorer James Hanson to a late injury ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup replay defeat at Newport County while Ludvig Öhman also dropped out due to sickness.

"It was disappointing going out of the cup in the manner that we did," Limbrick told the club website after his side's 2-0 defeat in south Wales.

"It was difficult before the game. James Hanson was missing with quite a late injury. We thought he would be available to play. Ludvig Öhman also ended up being really sick.

“Losing those two players was difficult for us, but it’s not an excuse. Having said that, I thought we probably just edged it in the first-half."

Luke Hendrie, Max Wright and Moses Ogbu all missed out on Wednesday while striker Matt Green was forced off with a knock early in the second-half and Mattie Pollock saw red in stoppage-time, ruling him out of Saturday's game through suspension.

Hanson, who's scored five goals this season, should be available to face the Cobblers but Limbrick has an otherwise threadbare squad to pick from.