Injuries to McWilliams and Smith worry Curle

Keith Curle gave a brief update on both Shaun McWilliams and Harry Smith after the pair suffered potentially serious injuries against Crawley Town on Boxing Day.

With Town well on their way to a poor defeat going into stoppage-time, McWilliams seemed to fall awkwardly in midfield and hurt his knee badly, eventually stretchered from the field after lengthy treatment.

And things got worse a few minutes later when Smith clutched his ankle in agony having also suffered a nasty fall.

Physios from both clubs tended to the tall striker and it was some time before they finally lifted him onto the stretcher and off the field.

Over 15 minutes of stoppage-time were played in the second-half and Cobblers were put out of their misery way after 5pm on a truly disastrous afternoon.

"The first initial reaction is that they're both bad injuries," confirmed Curle afterwards. "I've looked at them back in slow motion and unfortunately neither of them look good for us.

"Harry has been advised by the club doctor to go to accident and emergency at hospital straightaway so that's what he's doing and Shaun will be looked at tomorrow."